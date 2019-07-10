Construction crew in St. Tammany taken to hospital after new 'home' collapses on top of them

SLIDELL - A crew of construction workers are recovering from injuries after a new development collapsed on top of them in St. Tammany Parish Tuesday night.

Fire crews rescued three workers trapped in a debris pile at the Lakeshore Development. They were building a new home at the time.

Pictures posted on the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Facebook page show piles of wooden beams broken in pieces and tools spilled over the ground.

All workers were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

It is not clear what caused the structure to collapse, but authorities are crediting strong winds in the area as a likely blame.