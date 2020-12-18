58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Construction crew hits gas line; Nicholson closed Friday afternoon

1 hour 57 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, December 18 2020 Dec 18, 2020 December 18, 2020 1:54 PM December 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Authorities closed Nicholson Drive in Old South Baton Rouge Friday afternoon after a construction crew punctured a gas line.

Nicholson was closed at its intersection with Terrace, near the Water Campus development and the I-10 bridge.

Both directions of Nicholson were closed around 2 o'clock.

Click HERE for the live WBRZ traffic map. 

**********

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days