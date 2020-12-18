Construction crew hits gas line; Nicholson closed Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Authorities closed Nicholson Drive in Old South Baton Rouge Friday afternoon after a construction crew punctured a gas line.

Nicholson was closed at its intersection with Terrace, near the Water Campus development and the I-10 bridge.

Both directions of Nicholson were closed around 2 o'clock.

Click HERE for the live WBRZ traffic map.

