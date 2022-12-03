69°
Construction causes Saturday snarl on I-10

7 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, August 22 2015 Aug 22, 2015 August 22, 2015 10:28 AM August 22, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Vinsanau, Trey Schmaltz

GROSSE TETE, La - I-10 was a parking lot for much of Saturday morning due to on-going construction projects started overnight.

Shortly after sunrise, construction crews closed eastbound lanes at the Grosse Tete overpass at LA 77 to do work.  Traffic was diverted to LA 77 then back onto I-10.

Traffic quickly became heavy, reaching some ten miles away from the construction site. 

Westbound lanes experienced delays between Baton Rouge and Iberville Parish due to asphalt work.  People using I-10 were advised earlier in the week to expect delays due to construction.

Click HERE to visit the traffic page and live traffic cameras.

