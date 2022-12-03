69°
Latest Weather Blog
Construction causes Saturday snarl on I-10
GROSSE TETE, La - I-10 was a parking lot for much of Saturday morning due to on-going construction projects started overnight.
Shortly after sunrise, construction crews closed eastbound lanes at the Grosse Tete overpass at LA 77 to do work. Traffic was diverted to LA 77 then back onto I-10.
Traffic quickly became heavy, reaching some ten miles away from the construction site.
Westbound lanes experienced delays between Baton Rouge and Iberville Parish due to asphalt work. People using I-10 were advised earlier in the week to expect delays due to construction.
