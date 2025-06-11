Constitutional amendment to create St. George school district passes

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that would, with approval by the governor and statewide voters, create a school district in the new city of St. George.

A pair of bills by Sen. Rick Edmonds, SB25 and SB234, were passed in the final days of the legislative session. The bills rely on one another: one creates the school system and the other regulates how it would be run.

Due to SB25 being a proposed constitutional amendment, voters across the state must weigh in on whether St. George can create its own district. St. George voters must also approve.

If Gov. Jeff Landry signs the legislation, the proposed constitutional amendment would be on ballots next April.