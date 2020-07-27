Connie Bernard appears in court Monday on charges tied to 2018 tirade aimed at partying teens

BATON ROUGE - Embattled East Baton Rouge School Board member Connie Bernard was in court Monday over charges stemming from an aggressive confrontation with teenagers throwing a house party two years ago.

Bernard appeared before a judge Monday morning related to assault charges. Bernard was caught on video in 2018 berating the high schoolers for throwing a house party in the Oak Hills neighborhood. Bernard was seen intruding in the neighbor's home and even grabbed one of the teens by the throat.

Bernard stepped down as school board vice president in the wake of that incident, citing her husband's health as the reason. She has remained on the school board since then.

She has faced even more controversy and renewed calls for her resignation this year after a viral video showed her online shopping during a school board discussion on race, stemming from a push to rename Lee High School.

Despite calls from her own colleagues requesting she step down, Bernard remains on the school board at this time.