Congressman Steve Scalise 'struggles' to forgive his shooter 2 years later

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rep. Steve Scalise says he still struggles to forgive the man who shot him and four others at a congressional baseball practice nearly two years ago.

The Louisiana Republican says he discussed his battle to absolve the shooter when he and Vice President Mike Pence recently visited the leaders of three predominantly black churches in his state that were badly burned in arson attacks. Scalise told reporters Friday he's "never internally formally forgiven the shooter" and it's "something I've struggled with as a Catholic."

Scalise said it helped to hear one pastor explain how he forgave the alleged arsonist and said they will talk again. Scalise is the No. 2 House GOP leader.

Four others were wounded in the June 2017 shootings on the baseball field. The gunman died from wounds inflicted by police officers.