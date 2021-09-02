Congressman Garret Graves discusses Hurricane Ida relief on 2une In

77°
Congressman Garret Graves discusses Hurricane Ida relief

BATON ROUGE - While residents of Louisiana were adjusting to a COVID resurgence, Hurricane Ida delivered yet another direct hit to day-to-day living in the Gulf Coast state.

From shuttered businesses that await power restoration to lengthy school closures, the region is operating under strained conditions as nearly 44% of the state's utility customers wait for energy companies to restore electricity.

On top of the outage crisis is a lack of access to fuel.

In response to this latter issue, Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves requested immediate federal assistance to relieve fuel supply shortages in Louisiana.

Graves will discuss this request and other information related to Hurricane Ida during a Thursday morning in-studio interview with WBRZ. 

