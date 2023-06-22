79°
Congress passes long-sought VA accountability bill
WASHINGTON - Congress has approved long-sought legislation to make firing employees easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs. President Donald Trump supported the legislation to fix a struggling agency serving millions of veterans.
The House cleared the bipartisan bill on a 368-55 vote. It replaces an earlier version passed in March that Democrats had criticized as overly unfair to workers. The Senate passed the measure by voice vote last week.
The bill would lower the burden of proof needed to fire employees.
It comes after a 2014 scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where some veterans died while waiting months for appointments.
The bill will go to Trump later this week for his signature.
