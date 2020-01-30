Congress has ideas on gun violence, but little consensus

WASHINGTON - Members of Congress are returning to work after a 10-day break, and they're under great pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence.

But no plan appears ready to take off despite a long list of proposals, including some from President Donald Trump.

Republican leaders have been silent for days as Trump tossed out a string of ideas, including arming teachers and raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons.

And that's left little indication of whether GOP leaders are ready to rally their ranks behind one of Trump's ideas, dust off another proposal or do nothing.

The most likely legislative option is bolstering the federal background check system for gun purchases. But it's become bogged down after being linked with a less popular measure to expand gun rights.