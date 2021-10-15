71°
Congress clears stopgap spending bill, $500 million in flood aid
WASHINGTON- Congress is sending President Barack Obama a bill to keep the government operating through Dec. 9 and provide $1.1 billion in long-delayed funding to battle the Zika virus as well as $500 million for Louisiana flood aid.
The House cleared the measure by a 342-85 vote just hours after a bipartisan Senate tally. The votes came after top congressional leaders broke through a stalemate over aid to help Flint, Michigan, address its water crisis. Top Republicans gave renewed guarantees that Flint will get funding later this year to help rid its water system of lead.
The hybrid spending measure was Capitol Hill's last major to-do item before the election.
The bill caps months of wrangling over money
