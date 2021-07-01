Congratulations, Sylvia! WBRZ anchor named Baton Rouge's favorite in annual awards

BATON ROUGE – Legendary WBRZ anchorwoman Sylvia Weatherspoon was recognized as a member of the Best of 225 this week.

Sylvia’s approaching her thirtieth year at WBRZ soon!

In the July edition of 225 magazine, Sylvia was named the Best Local TV News Personality by readers. The 2021 accolade isn’t the first for Sylvia – she’s been named the most popular person on TV four other times!

She’s an icon on the Baton Rouge airwaves, having worked at another Baton Rouge TV station before joining WBRZ. She’s also worked in radio.

Sylvia Weatherspoon is seen nightly on WBRZ at 5, 6, 6:30, 10 and 10:30 along with her co-anchors Chris Nakamoto and Michael Shingleton.

Readers of 225 have recognized Sylvia five times for what her colleagues see every day – a kind-hearted, yet serious journalist, who puts others first in her work and her life outside of television.

From all of us at WBRZ, congratulations, Sylvia!