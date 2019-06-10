85°
Congratulations: St. Jude Dream Home winner to tour new home

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tywanna Taylor of Ethel, Louisiana is the winner of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.

The home, valued at $735,000, is in the new Rouzan community off Perkins Road on the edge of Southdowns in Baton Rouge. It features 3,400-square-feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half-bath.

All of the latest amenities can be found inside. Outside also features a large, private porch with a gas grill.

Taylor and her husband sat down with WBRZ's John Pastorek and said they buy a giveaway ticket every year. The couple said they planned to tour the home sometime Monday.

