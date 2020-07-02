CONGRATS! WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon ranked 225's 'Best'

BATON ROUGE - Sylvia Weatherspoon was voted Best TV personality in the Baton Rouge area in the 2020 Best of 225 awards.

The annual program from 225 Magazine ranks readers' favorites among TV presenters, radio personalities, businesses and food.

Sylvia bested Pat Shingleton for the top-ranked TV personality.

225 Magazine said 170,000 people voted.

The Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade was voted the community's best event.

The special edition of the magazine is on newsstands this week.

Sylvia Weatherspoon anchors News 2 at 5:00 with Chris Nakamoto and News 2 at 6, 6:30, 10 and 10:30 with Michael Shingleton.