83°
Latest Weather Blog
Congestion on I-10 W at LA 1 due to accident
BATON ROUGE - The left lane is blocked I-10 West at LA 1 (Port Allen) due to an accident.
Congestion is minimal at this time.
Use alternate route if you can.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Zoo to begin first phase of $30M renovations; includes new...
-
Zachary football starts season by honoring Remy Hidalgo at scrimmage
-
LSU fans preserve tailgating traditions from home as season begins
-
Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating
-
Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating