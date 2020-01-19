Conference for advocates of hearing impaired comes to B.R.

BATON ROUGE - Advocates of the hearing impaired will have a chance to take advantage of an important educational event as Deaf Focus Services hosts its inaugural conference this weekend.

Conference officals say they want to raise the bar in this state when it comes to educating people with local resources for those interested in aiding the hearing impaired. Among the topics of discussion at the conference will be an in-depth look at the Child's Bill of Rights, which is in desperate need of updates as it is now 22 years old. Advocates hope to get more signatures on a petition to allow them to amend the bill during the conference.

The conference will be held on Saturday from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Conference Center. It's open to the public, but there is a registration fee of $75 dollars. For more information about Deaf Focus Services, visit their website at http://www.deaffocus.com/.