Conditions clear and cool for the weekend, Rain returns on Tuesday

Happy Friday! A bit chilly out there… a warmup is on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will be a bit cooler than yesterday. Some cloud cover overnight kept temperatures close to 50 degrees, but there will not be much warming this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear with high temperatures near 60 degrees. It will be a bit breezy as well. That northerly breeze will keep temperatures overnight down in the 40s.

Up Next: On Saturday temperatures will be near 70 degrees with more clear skies and overnight temperatures in the 40s. Saturday, March 20th marks the official start of astronomical spring with the spring equinox at 4:37 am!

Sunday will bring temperatures near 70 and mostly sunny skies. The next best chance for rain will come on Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

