Concrete spill shuts down Highland Road near Siegen Lane

Saturday, June 18 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A concrete spill forced first responders to shut down part of Highland Road while crews clean up the mess.

The St. George Fire Department reported the incident around 10 a.m. Saturday on Highland Road between Siegen Lane and Englewood Drive. The highway is currently closed off in that area.

No other details about what caused the spill were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

