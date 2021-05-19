Latest Weather Blog
Concordia Parish school board taps employee for next superintendent
VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The Concordia Parish School Board has found a replacement for Superintendent Whest Shirley, whose contract was not renewed last year.
At a special meeting Monday, the board chose Toyua Watson for the east-central Louisiana district’s next leader, The Natchez Democrat reported.
Watson has served as director of secondary education in Concordia Parish since 2018. She obtained her master’s degree in education from Northwestern State University and has more than a decade of educational experience in teaching, counseling and special program management.
The decision to hire Watson came after a 3 1/2 half hour interview process. Watson and another finalist, Montrell Greene, were interviewed in open meeting and executive session.
After the interviews, the board voted 8-1 in favor of hiring Watson. Board member Raymond Riley voted for Greene, a minister at Sycamore Street Church in Greenwood.
School officials said the next step is to negotiate a contract that would determine Watson’s start date and compensation and the term length before the contract is up for renewal.
Watson said she has done a lot in the Concordia Parish School District in her years working there and, as superintendent, hopes to do more.
Trending News
“I want to be the change that I want to see happen,” she said.
Shirley has been working on a month-to-month contract while the Board sought a replacement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 250 people rescued overnight from flooded homes, apartments in EBR
-
Ascension Parish President issues one-year moratorium on new developments
-
Clean up under way in neighborhood that flooded for the first time...
-
People frustrated over repeat flood events, want answers
-
Stories of heroism emerge from Monday's flood, flashbacks of 2016 for others
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search