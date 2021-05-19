Concordia Parish school board taps employee for next superintendent

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The Concordia Parish School Board has found a replacement for Superintendent Whest Shirley, whose contract was not renewed last year.

At a special meeting Monday, the board chose Toyua Watson for the east-central Louisiana district’s next leader, The Natchez Democrat reported.

Watson has served as director of secondary education in Concordia Parish since 2018. She obtained her master’s degree in education from Northwestern State University and has more than a decade of educational experience in teaching, counseling and special program management.

The decision to hire Watson came after a 3 1/2 half hour interview process. Watson and another finalist, Montrell Greene, were interviewed in open meeting and executive session.

After the interviews, the board voted 8-1 in favor of hiring Watson. Board member Raymond Riley voted for Greene, a minister at Sycamore Street Church in Greenwood.

School officials said the next step is to negotiate a contract that would determine Watson’s start date and compensation and the term length before the contract is up for renewal.

Watson said she has done a lot in the Concordia Parish School District in her years working there and, as superintendent, hopes to do more.

“I want to be the change that I want to see happen,” she said.

Shirley has been working on a month-to-month contract while the Board sought a replacement.