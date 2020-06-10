Concerned students, LSU officials meet to address university's response to racist speech

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University has come under fire for its response to viral videos of an incoming freshman and sophomore using racial slurs in reference to African Americans.

When footage of incoming freshman, Drew Dollar shouting an offensive racial slur was made public by actress/activist Skai Jackson on her Twitter account, the University responded by condemning Dollar's speech, but taking no real action against the prospective student.

Similarly, when other twitter users revealed LSU sophomore Gavin Reynolds' history of using racial slurs online, the University did not appear to take any action against Reynolds.

On Tuesday, a group of concerned student leaders met with university officials about LSU's seeming lack of response.

Though the university has yet to reveal what specific action it will take as a result of the meetings, members of "Blackout LSU" say they feel the discussion was "progressive and hopeful."

According to The Daily Reveille, Reynolds, the sophomore accused of using racial slurs, has since announced that he will no longer be attending the University.

“The only thing I wish to say is that I’ve learned a valuable lesson in sensitivity to others,” Reynolds said. “I know that this has been a wake up call for me and I’ve matured even more since this literally and figuratively juvenile post and I have been seeking to educate myself. My deepest apologies to anyone I’ve offended.”