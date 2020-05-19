Con artists target EBR residents with jury duty phone scam

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a recurring phone scam that's once again, crept into the parish.

Scam artists are calling residents, posing as Sheriff's Deputies, or other law enforcement agents, and telling victims they've missed federal jury duty and can avoid arrest by paying a fine.

The caller then provides the victim with the address to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in an attempt to make the scam sound credible. Upon arrival, the caller tells the victim to stay in their vehicle and provide the account number to a previously purchased Green Dot card, which is purchased and loaded with funds from the victim.

The Sheriff's Office says these are fraudulent calls, and assures residents that real law enforcement agents never call prospective jurors to ask for personal identification information or money to pay fines over the phone.

Click here for information about reporting phone scams to local authorities.