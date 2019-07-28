Con artist using fake business name 'Good Faith Investments' arrested for the second time

BATON ROUGE - Anthony Colley, 34 years-old, was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for theft after he scammed his victims out of $13,932.96.

The Financial Crimes Division of the Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into Colley in September of 2018 after being contacted by one of Colley's two known victims. According to the victim, Colley claimed to be the owner of Good Faith Investments, LLC, which is not a real business.

Colley claimed to be investing his victims' money in local businesses and would allegedly send documents showing how much money his investments were making, but when it came time to pay, he would make excuses and avoid his victims.

In all, Colley took a total of $13,932.96 from two victims in Baton Rouge.

Colley is also known by the Point Coupee Sheriff's Office, who arrested him in September of 2018 for the same scam, operating under the fake business name "Goodfaith Services".

The Sheriff's Office contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission, who confirmed that Colley is not a licensed investment broker.

Colley is now facing felony theft charges.