Computer glitch that put EBR jury trials on hold has been resolved, officials say

BATON ROUGE - Officials say the jury selection snafu that has put numerous trials on hold in the past month has finally been resolved.

According to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, the error has been fixed as of Monday morning.

The glitch was discovered after attorneys for an accused cop killer called out the parish for having disproportionately white, aging juries. That led to a hearing which revealed that a computer error has caused huge swaths of the Baton Rouge population to be excluded from jury selection since 2011. Court administrators said anyone who turned 18 or moved to Baton Rouge in the past eight years had not been considered for jury duty.

The Louisiana Supreme Court ordered Grover Cannon, who's accused of killing a police officer in 2015, get a new jury and trial after the flaw came to light. However, a murder suspect in a different case was denied a retrial last week.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said the jury system glitch has created a huge issue, with the court previously announcing that jury trials are on hold until at least June while the issue was resolved.