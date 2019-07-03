Complaints increase, bosses out amid Nakamoto's nursing home investigation

PLAQUEMINE- Multiple sources have confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit the administrator at Iberville Oaks and her boss are no longer employed following a scathing investigative report that highlighted patients being neglected there.



In addition to the personnel changes, at least three more alarming complaints were filed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office regarding neglect at the facility after two stories on WBRZ Friday.



In one complaint, a patient noted, "she started to blow a whistle so that a nurse can hear and come to her aid when needed.... she can hear the nurses laughing and joking about the whistle being blown and refuses to bring medication."



Friday, WBRZ was first to report Iberville Oaks in Plaquemine, formerly Plaquemine Manor, is the target of two investigations. One was launched by the Louisiana Department of Health and the other from the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.



Since 2015, there have been 37 deficiencies noted at the facility.



Offense reports filed with the sheriff's office indicate residents have been complaining about a shortage of staff, not getting their medication on time, a patient throwing up on himself and not getting anyone to help him.



That last complaint forced the patient to call 911 for help.



This is the conversation between a dispatcher and an employee of the sheriff's office:



DISPATCHER: Can ya'll send a unit over to Iberville Oaks? We have a patient call said he needed to speak with a nurse. I've called every number for them, and no one is answering.

SHERIFF'S OFFICE: They said they were trying to get in touch with a nurse?



DISPATCHER: Yes, but I can't get in touch with anyone at the facility.



Bessie Garnier was a former employee at the facility. She said she quit after not being able to take the neglect she witnessed firsthand.



"Did I agree with it? No I did not," Garnier said. "None of it did I agree with, and that's why someone has to speak up it has to be stopped."



Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi also echoed those sentiments and said criminal charges could come.



"When they tell me we received a 911 call from inside a nursing home that really hit home and rose to a level that that person when you are at your last rope you call 911," Stassi said.



Once again we reached out to Iberville Oaks and those in charge for a comment but did not hear a thing. We also reached out to their owner, Bob Dean, but we're told he's out of town.