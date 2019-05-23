91°
Company recalls more than 62,000 pounds of beef due to possible contamination

Thursday, May 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NORTH AURORA, Ill. - Aurora Packing Company is recalling approximately 62,112 pounds of raw beef products due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the raw beef products were packaged on April 19. The recalled products say "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products have been shipped nationwide.

Officials say the issue was discovered during "traceback activities" in response to random sample testing by FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of illness at this time.

Click here for more information on the recall.

