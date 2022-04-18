58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Company: Oil in pipeline under Missouri River reservoir

5 years 3 weeks 21 hours ago Monday, March 27 2017 Mar 27, 2017 March 27, 2017 8:34 PM March 27, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BISMARCK, N.D. - The Dakota Access pipeline developer says it has placed oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir and that the full pipeline will be in service soon.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners made the announcement in a court filing Monday.

The move comes despite months of protests and the objections of two American Indian tribes who say a rupture could threaten their water supply and cultural sites. The Sioux tribes still have an unresolved lawsuit seeking to stop the project.

The company says the four-state, 1,200-mile pipeline is safe. The U.S. government gave the company permission to complete the pipeline after Republican Donald Trump became president.

The protests were centered in North Dakota.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days