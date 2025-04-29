Company in Indiana donates truck loads of goods to BR food bank

BATON ROUGE – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank received truck loads of goods from a company in Indiana to help recover its food supply lost in last month's flood.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank took of about four feet of water and lost about 575,000 pounds of food. However, Red Gold food services, sent 23 tons of tomato products to the agency to help.

FEMA bought two truck loads, while the company sent one more

"We got two orders of disaster relief, we saw those orders, and thought we needed to send another truck out there," Jordge Cardenas, Red Gold food manager, said.

Mike Manning, of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, said that it has been hard keeping the shelves of the food bank stocked with the high demand of those in need, however Red Gold's donations help make it easier.

"46,000 pounds of canned goods certainly equates to a lot of cans, but they said they couldn't figure out how many they brought here, but they aren't the only ones who couldn't figure out a number," Manning said.

"We wanted to make sure it was the right stuff, to help families create their meals," Cardenas said.

The food bank said that it is still in need of donations of food and money.