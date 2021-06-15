86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Company based in Livingston Parish helping fight chemical fire in Illinois

1 hour 29 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, June 15 2021 Jun 15, 2021 June 15, 2021 4:48 PM June 15, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: WREX

ROCKTON, Ill.- A Louisiana firefighting company plans to spray fire-resistant foam over a chemical fire in northern Illinois.

Fires broke out in Rockton, Illinois at Chemtool Inc. on Monday morning near a river that supplies the town with drinking water.

US Fire Pump, an emergency response team based in Holden, Louisiana, brought a water pump with hopes to draw water out of the Rock River and douse the flames.

More than 80 departments worked in coordination to battle the fires.

Kirk Wilson, chief of the Rockton Fire Department, said foam would be sprayed on burned or burning areas of the plant, which contains about a half-million gallons of burning oil.

It is unclear how the fires started, but Wilson said investigations will begin once the fire is extinguished.

