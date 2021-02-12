Comogo floats staying afloat, finding ways to celebrate Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE- Comogo floats cater to Mardi Gras krewes and any parade in the area but this year, many floats are not rolling and those who make the magical creations are lucky to stay afloat.

In a normal Louisiana February, you'll hear music, screams and see streets filled with floats, people and beads. For Comogo floats that means a jam-packed schedule, but not in 2021.

"Well, it's different, everything that has been scheduled has been canceled as everyone knows," said Earl Comeaux.

Adding that this time of year there usually is a full warehouse of people hustling and bustling to get things done.

"Right now we have Krewe of Comogo this weekend, and we would have people pretty much all over this building with the floats putting throws on, getting tractors ready, signs ready but today, it's just me and Buck,” Earl said.

The cancelations started with the St. Patrick's parade and just grew from there, soon all the parades decided not to roll. Earl’s float company lost almost all their profits.

"Probably 95 percent drop in float business,” Earl said.

Those profits were usually used to help upgrade and create new floats but not this year.

"On the parade that we do I like to add upgraded all-out floats and add floats, we'll do what we can but until we get income coming it's hard to upgrade every year,” Earl said.

Lucky for Earl their sole income isn't from the float business but that's not the case for everyone.

"These New Orleans guys that solely depend on Mardi Gras, they're hurting a lot,” Earl said.

Until then, they'll work on the floats and get ready for 2022.

"I think they'll be ready for next year all in, I think they'll get a little out the box"

Now for the Krewe of Comogo, they will take two floats and ride around the Children's hospital, they’ll bring Disney characters and leave beads for the kids then make their way to a nursing home.