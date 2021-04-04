Community vaccination event coming to rural Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE - A large community vaccination event is coming to Assumption Parish on Monday.

This event is state health officials attempt to reach out to under-served rural communities.

The community vaccine event will be held at the Assumption Community Center located at 4910 Hwy. 308, Napoleonville, LA on April 5.

"Hey, I think it's great. It's something that's definitely needed," Parish Police Jury Member, Ron Alcorn said.

Alcorn says the this community vaccine event will help more folks in the parish get COVID shots.



"It's at least a five mile radius for a resident to travel to the community center to get the vaccine, so it's very convenient, very easy," Alcorn said.

One resident said in order to receive the shot he did what he could to get it.

"I had to do what had to do to get it," Dwayne Adams said.

Adams is a veteran and got vaccinated all the way in New Orleans. He says folks in Napoleonville have to travel a distance just to get the shot like him.

"10-15 miles, depending which way you are going. Either to Thibodaux or Donaldsonville to get a vaccine", Adams said.

The community vaccine will offer the Johnson and Johson one-shot vaccine, and you can use this link to preregister for the vaccination: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/calendar/detail/10028/3874