Community supports memorial blood drive held in honor of Denham Springs High football player, Remy Hidalgo

Saturday, family, friends, and members of the Denham Springs community joined together for a blood drive in honor of Remy Hidalgo.



"I've known him since he was 5. I can't tell you about a sweeter child," said Lisa Smith.



16-year-old Remy Hidalgo passed away on Friday, just three days after he collapsed during football practice at Denham Springs High.



"Remy was just the best, and I hope everyone is praying for his family," said Smith.



Family and friends are now turning his memory into action through the blood drive. Multiple stations were set up at The Blood Center where people came ready to donate.



"I wish we'd all find ways to give back. Even if it's something like blood," said one donator.



Right next door to the Blood Center, dozens of t-shirts supporting Remy and his family are for sale.



Family and friends say they plan to wear them to support the team at the first game of the season on Thursday.



"We just want to make sure that all of this money goes to the family and helps them," said Smith.



Paul Adams with The Blood Center says donations are needed right now more than ever. "In the last couple of weeks we've gone through hurricanes, and we've had most of South Louisiana closed. So, the blood supply has really taken a hit," said Adams.



Now Remy has a hand in saving the lives of others.



Organizers say proceeds from shirt sales will go directly to the Hidalgo Family: https://playforremy.itemorder.com/