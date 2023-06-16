Community support brings hundreds of donations for BRPD

BATON ROUGE- Hundreds of donations are pouring in tonight for the men and women that put their lives on the line each and everyday.



The generosity of strangers is what's keeping those with the badge going. In the breakrooms at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, messages of love are overflowing from the community along with food and drinks to keep them going.



"Thanks for keeping us safe. You guys are wanted and needed. Ya'll rock. Our family prays with you."



Those are among the humbling messages of hope filling the building. One by one, people from around the community arrived with food and rinks. Michael Peeler felt compelled to do something.



"It's a special connection for us, because one of the officer's sons attends our daycare, and so we've been impacted in a great way in that," Peeler said.



Peeler overcome with sadness and so are others who arrived at Baton Rouge Police. The raw emotion is palpable.



Balloons, flowers and bears adorn the cars the officers drove the day they died while on duty. Antonio Williams and his wife placed flame less candles inside of a black heart to show their respect.



"I knew one of the officers, Montrell Jackson," Williams said. "We've had multiple phone conversations."



It's what Officer Jackson told Williams that has him wanting to become a Baton Rouge Police Officer.



"It's not just about going out and getting the bad guys, but actually going out and making a difference," Williams recalls Officer Jackson telling him.



Williams is currently waiting to hear back about whether he'll become one of the next recruits in the Baton Rouge Police Academy. He wants to continue serving the community Jackson died for.



"I wouldn't second guess it for a second," Williams said. "These slain officers only make me want to put that badge and uniform on. and go out and do what I love and have a passion to do, that much more."



As this city begins the long healing process, many believe this solidarity is the first step.



"The community, keep us in your thoughts and prayers, continue the support," Don Coppola with BRPD said. "We can't tell you how much we appreciate this and it means so much."