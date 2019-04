Community servant Willie 'Bill' Tucker, Jr. has died

BATON ROUGE - A strong community servant, Willie E. "Bill" Tucker, Jr. died last week.

Tucker owned a gospel radio station and Churches Chicken franchises in Baton Rouge and other areas.

His family hopes he's remembered for his philanthropy. Tucker also helped guide Mount Zion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, where he was a trustee.

Services will be held this Friday morning at Healing Place Church beginning at 10:30 a.m.