Community mourns loss of Shreveport firefighter who succumbs to COVID-19

Firefighter Leonard Coney

SHREVEPORT - According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, a firefighter who was exposed to novel coronavirus while completing a tour of duty has succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Members of the Shreveport Fire Department are joined by their colleagues across the state of Louisiana in mourning the loss of firefighter, Leonard Coney.

The Office of State Fire Marshal says Coney passed away Wednesday (Jan. 13) morning.

Coney joined the Shreveport Fire Department in August of 2007 and served his community alongside fellow firefighters for nearly 14 years.

“Leonard Coney was a public servant in the truest sense of the term. He made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his city during a public health emergency and the City of Shreveport will be forever grateful,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“I ask that everyone join me in praying for Mr. Coney’s family during this difficult time, and that they honor his legacy by helping slow the spread of this virus in our community,” the mayor requested.

The City of Shreveport also asks citizens to keep his family and the Shreveport Fire Department in their prayers as they grieve this tragic loss.

“Leonard Coney gave his life in service to our community," said Fire Chief Edwin Scott Wolverton. "He had the kindest spirit about him and he held a high compassion for meeting the needs of our citizens. He will be greatly missed by all SFD Brothers and Sisters. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends, John 15:13.”

Coney spent his career working on C-Shift and was assigned to Medic 5 at Fire Station No. 5 on Shreveport's Stoner Avenue.