Community members mourn the loss of Southern University professor Derrick Cavazos

BATON ROUGE - People are mourning the loss of 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos, a Southern University professor who was killed early Saturday morning.

Cavazos was a beloved adjunct professor, as well as a husband and a father.

"The students absolutely loved him. He had a way of bringing people to him. This is a big loss," Albert Samuels, chair of the history and political science department at Southern University said.

Friends and colleagues say he will be missed.

"He helped me through high school, helped me through college. He's a dear friend who I'm going to miss terribly," his lifelong friend Maria Harmon said.