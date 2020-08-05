Community members gather to pray for a peaceful Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - It may be a Saturday, but a lot of preaching and praying is going on inside of Elm Grove Baptist Church.

About a dozen Baton Rouge residents, concerned about crime in their community, took to their knees, turning to prayer to help stop the violence.

"We have murders on daily basis and the church needs to start taking an active role in stemming that flow," guest pastor Walter Howard said.

Baton Rouge has been hit with an increasing number of murders.

With police on the hunt for the killers, these folks say it's time for the community to join the hunt.

"To find that person before he ever pulls a gun out and shoot someone, we want to find a way to reach him," Howard said.

Despite all of the community being invited, only a dedicated few came out. Organizers of the community prayer are not discouraged about the low turn out. They say it’s just the start of some that going get much bigger.

"We're not going to stop with one,” Rev. Mary Moss said. “So we are going to continue until the entire city of Baton Rouge is on fire for God.”

Even though the gathering was small, these are strong believers that trust in the power of prayer and the strength of the badge to bring peace to the streets.