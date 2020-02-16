Community meeting held following Exxon Mobil fire, lawmaker to decide if new legislation is needed to ensure safety

BATON ROUGE- After a large fireball erupted within the ExxonMobil refinery in north Baton Rouge early this week State Senator Cleo Fields is holding a community meeting to makes sure residents are safe.

The lawmaker will decide whether or not new legislation needs to go in place to, "ensure the safety of the state’s citizens."

Fields said the meeting is for all parties interested in the fire that occurred at the refinery. They plan to discuss the findings of ExxonMobil’s 7- day report that must be filed by Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM at The Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 6274 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70805.