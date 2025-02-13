48°
Community groups awarded $50,000 in funds to promote financial literacy in Baton Rouge

Thursday, February 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two community advocacy groups in Baton Rouge received $50,000 in funding to promote financial literacy.

EnvisioNBR, which aims to create sustainable neighborhoods in North Baton Rouge, and the BRidge Agency were awarded the funds by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Bonvenu Bank at a Wednesday event at Bonvenu's Perkins Road branch.

The funding comes from the Heirs' Property Program, which works to help families pass down their assets to their loved ones.

The funds will help both groups educate their communities on executing wills and other aspects of financial literacy.

