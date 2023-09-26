Community group hopes EBR school bus issues will be resolved, students can get to class

BATON ROUGE - In an ongoing struggle to get students to and from school, the non-profit Together Baton Rouge met Monday evening in a closed-door meeting to brainstorm long-term solutions to help drivers.

Leader Edgar Cage says Together Baton Rouge fosters civic engagement through advocacy and public meetings. Their goal is to improve the community.

Now as the group comes together for their latest mission, Cage says they're prepping a game plan.

"Number one to get the public engaged, the public educated, and the public agitated about what's going on," Cage said. "We can't allow this to happen and continue to happen."

They say finding a solution is vital sooner rather than later, especially to prevent what Cage says could be a ripple effect.

"What's next? Is it the cafeteria workers? Is it the teachers' salary? We know we have issues and problems in those areas too," Cage said.

Participants chose not to appear on camera, but said their goal was the same—making sure kids get to school. Cage added that pay is one of their greatest concerns for drivers.

"It's the children first, but to educate the children we need employees to be happy, to be well paid, where we can retain them," Cage said. "We need equipment like busses with air conditioning on them."

Cage says he's determined to get to the bottom of it.

"Our future, our kids, our employees, the school system employees, depend on it," he said.