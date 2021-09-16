Community Fridge created in Baton Rouge to provide free groceries for people in need

Baton Rouge - Several community groups are teaming up to provide free groceries for people in need.

Local art studio and political group Yes We Cannibal and the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America got together to bring the Baton Rouge Community Fridge to the capital city.

"This is solely about helping the community," said volunteer John Burney-Lewis. "Helping to meet the needs of food insecurity for people in this area and in this general vicinity."

Driving down Government Street you might not notice it, but if you look closely you can see a small woodshed. Inside is a refrigerator packed with free non-perishable foods and easy-to-warm meals.

"No one on this planet should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," said volunteer Matt Keel.

Keel and Burney-Lewis noticed the idea when it popped up in a Lafayette newspaper. After Hurricane Ida, they, along with 30 other volunteers, rushed to get the shed built in just two days.

"People chipped in. There were no complaints in the neighborhood. It was wonderful," Keel said.

The fridge and food were all donated while the lumber was salvaged from storm debris.

"This was inexpensive and it was really the love labor and people involved that really made it possible," Keel said.

Several volunteers come by each day throughout the week to clean and restock the fridge.

"This is the first community fridge," Keel said. "Hopefully it's the first of many. We can begin to show that projects like this have the potential to expand and grow and connect with other projects like it."

Since opening its doors last week, over a dozen people have been able to get free food.

"We have a lot of trust in people," Keel said. "People sometimes ask if we need a lock. What if people take too much? These questions could not concern me less. I assume people will take what they need.

if you want to donate or join the Baton Rouge Community Fridge you can visit the group's Instagram page for more information.