Community college offers after school STEM program to grow young minds

GONZALES — Ascension Public Schools are prepping students for college and to be career-ready at an early age.

Starting in the 2025 school year, third graders from Lowery Elementary School and Sorrento Primary School will participate in the EPIC E3 Academy. EPIC stands for Energy Partners for Innovation and Collaboration.

EPIC is an after-school program in partnership with River Parishes Community College aiming to give young children a head start on their college and career journey with an emphasis on STEM careers.

The program is designed to keep kids enrolled through graduation offering dual enrollment at RPCC.

The principal of Lowery Elementary School, Jelice Chatman, said exposing their young minds is a great setup for a successful future.

“We’re preparing them for the real world and we’re not just saying it, we’re putting it in action,” said Chatman.

Ascension is home to several chemical plants. Chatman said although students are exposed to plant workers, this program will expose kids to engineering opportunities at the plants.

"It's even something to think about as a principle to ask my science teachers to embed those engineering practices for them so they can be exposed to those things out there,” said Chatman.

Hydrogen company Air Product invested $280,000 into RPCC programs and some of that money is going toward EPIC Academy.

Stanley Bienemy with Air Product said investing in the community will not only allow for them to grow but for the community to thrive.

“Just to be exposed to college in general, just to be exposed to STEM fields because there are tremendous opportunities in Louisiana," said Bienemy.

Instead of venturing outside of Ascension Parish for opportunities, Tasha Jackson with RPCC said students do not have to look no further for because everything is in their backyard.

“Home is a place where I can experience a lucrative income. Home is a place where I can stay tied to my roots and give back because all they can remember what was given to them," said Jackson. "This creates a beautiful ecosystem where everyone benefits.”

The school system hopes to expand this program to their middle and high schools.