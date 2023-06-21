Common Core changes go to BESE

BATON ROUGE - Local school boards and public school superintendents are asking for a slow-down of Louisiana's shift to toughened educational standards.



The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday will consider changes sought by Education Superintendent John White to the roll-out of Common Core standards.



White is asking for a two-year delay for the consequences of the new standards on school grades, teacher evaluations and student promotion policies.



The Louisiana School Boards Association and the Louisiana School Superintendents Association said on Monday they want BESE to go further.



They're asking the board to shelve plans for new standardized student tests and to suspend the grading of schools during the transition.



Common Core standards are grade-level benchmarks adopted by most states for what students should learn in English, reading and math.