Latest Weather Blog
Committee pitches concept to settle all opioid lawsuits
A committee that's guiding OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy is suggesting other drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains use Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings to settle lawsuits seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for the national opioid crisis.
The committee says in a letter sent Sunday to the parties and obtained by The Associated Press that the country "is in the grips of a crisis that must be addressed, and that doing so may require creative approaches."
It's calling for all the companies to put money into a fund in exchange for having all their lawsuits resolved.
The proposal comes as narrower talks have not resulted in a settlement. Opening statements are to be held Monday in the first federal trial over the crisis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Planned implosion at collapsed New Orleans hotel has been completed
-
Risque painting at downtown art gallery causes rubber-necking among sidewalk traffic
-
Some residents unsure of St. George plan, want to be annexed back...
-
Local kid ready for duty as Captain America in stoic viral pose
-
2019 Kiwanis 70th Annual Pancake Festival