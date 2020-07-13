Lee High School renaming committee selects final 3 potential new names; Awaiting superintendent's pick

BATON ROUGE- The EBR Schools Renaming Committee has narrowed down thousands of name suggestions to just three possible names to replace Lee High School on Monday evening.

The following names were selected:

- Liberty Magnet High School

- Louisiana Magnet High School

- PBS Pinchback Magnet High School

Those three names will be submitted to the superintendent, who will then pick one name for the school board to vote on.