Lee High School renaming committee selects final 3 potential new names; Awaiting superintendent's pick

Monday, July 13 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- The EBR Schools Renaming Committee has narrowed down thousands of name suggestions to just three possible names to replace Lee High School on Monday evening.

The following names were selected:

- Liberty Magnet High School
- Louisiana Magnet High School
- PBS Pinchback Magnet High School

Those three names will be submitted to the superintendent, who will then pick one name for the school board to vote on.

