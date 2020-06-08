Committal services resume at Louisiana National Cemetery Complex

ZACHARY - Louisiana National Cemetery Complex, including Port Hudson, Baton Rouge and Alexandria National Cemeteries, will resume committal services for families who are interring their loved ones on June 9.

Cemetery Director Sonny Peppers said, “We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired. We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations.”

The Louisiana National Cemetery Complex remained open for interments and visitation throughout the pandemic, but out of concern for the health and safety of citizens, began deferring committal services and military funeral honors on March 23.

Families with interments scheduled on or after June 9 will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of interment. Military funeral honors, customarily provided by the Department of Defense and volunteer honor guards, will be based on local availability.

For more information, visit the National Cemetery Adminstration (NCA) website or contact Sonny Peppers, Cemetery Director, at (225) 654-1988.

To make burial arrangements or schedule a memorial service at the Louisiana National Cemetery Complex or any VA national cemetery, contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at (800) 535-1117.