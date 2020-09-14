Commissioner Dardenne: State office closures in 20 parishes due to Tropical Storm Sally

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced Monday via an emailed press release that state offices in 20 Louisiana parishes will be closed Monday, Sept. 14, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally.

The following parishes are closed: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington.

In southwest Louisiana, the following parishes will continue to be closed: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu and Cameron.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

Timekeepers should note, according to the release, that this is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC). Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.