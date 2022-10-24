Commission votes in favor of proposed health district

61°
6 years 9 months 2 days ago Thursday, January 21 2016 Jan 21, 2016 January 21, 2016 11:56 AM January 21, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission has recommended adopting the proposed Baton Rouge Health District into the city-parish's comprehensive plan.

The commission voted 7-3 Tuesday in favor of adding the health district to the plan. The parish Metro Council will have the final say on whether to make that happen, however.

A few members of the commission objected after questions arose about forming a district in south Baton Rouge when north Baton Rouge no longer has an emergency room.

Planning Commissioner and Assistant Chief Administrative Officer John Price countered by saying that the city-parish should take advantage of the infrastructure in south Baton Rouge.

The health district would redevelop the corridor that includes Essen Lane, Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

