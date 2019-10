Commandos parachuting into Tiger Stadium for LSU-Florida game Saturday

BATON ROUGE - LSU's hotly-anticipated match-up with the Florida Gators will have spectacle before the teams even kickoff Saturday night.

LSU Athletics says para-commandos will drop into the stadium before the start of the game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with the game televised nationally on ESPN.

Commandos also dropped into Tiger Stadium last October before LSU took on Georgia.