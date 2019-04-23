71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coming to store shelves: cameras that guess your age and gender

2 hours 13 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 9:10 AM April 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - If you're eyeing a can of soda in the supermarket cooler, a camera could be watching you. But it's not there to see if you're stealing.

These cameras want to get to know you and what you're buying. It's a new technology being trotted out to retailers, where cameras try to guess your age, gender or mood as you walk by.

The intent is to use the information to show you targeted real-time ads on in-store video screens. Companies are pitching retailers to bring the technology into their physical stores to better compete with online rivals. Kroger and Walgreens are testing the cameras in a handful of stores.

But it's also raising privacy concerns and shoppers may not even realize they are being watched.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days