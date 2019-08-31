Coming soon to US: Cuba Libre, with real Cuban rum

MIAMI - U.S. rum aficionados are abuzz over the possibility of mixing a Cuba Libre with authentic Cuban rum, now that they will be able to bring home liquor distilled in the communist nation.



Relaxed limits on what licensed U.S. travelers can bring home mean that Americans will be able to enjoy small quantities of the liquor at home. But, with the embargo still in place, the rum won't be flooding bars or the market.



It's unclear what the news means for industry titan Bacardi, which was driven from its Cuba headquarters by the 1959 Castro revolution. In the past, Bacardi has left the door open for a possible return to its homeland.



In a statement, the company says it's waiting to see what effects thawing U.S.-Cuba relations may have.